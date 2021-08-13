8 Things To Do This Weekend: Mystic Art Fest, Podunk Bluegrass Music Festival & Harry Connick Jr. Concert

Looking for weekend fun for the whole family? We have 8 ideas for you!

Through August 22, enjoy hayrides, roasted corn, kids’ activities, food trucks, music and beautiful blooms at the Sunflower Festival at Brown’s Harvest.

Both Saturday and Sunday, you can stroll around the Mystic Outdoor Art Festival, showcasing more than 200 artists and two miles of creations.

Fairly fast, affordable, educational and fun. Take a Thimble Islands Cruise aboard The SeaMist to see natural scenes and beautiful homes.

All weekend, learn about early flight pioneer Gustave Whitehead at the new Connecticut Air & Space Center. See a replica aircraft and more.

All weekend, dance and sing at the 24th Annual Podunk Bluegrass Music Festival at the Goshen Fairgrounds with leading acts on two stages.

Fun for the whole family! The Whitney Players will be performing The Addams Family, a new musical comedy at Hamden High School.

All weekend, also see cultural satirist Hasan Minhaj perform Experiment Time at Long Wharf Theatre. The 80-minute show is a screen-free experience.

On Sunday evening, see singer-composer Harry Connick, Jr. and his band perform in The Time To Play Tour at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre.

Click on the links for all safety protocols.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend!