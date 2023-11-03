Conn. (WTNH) – Looking for weekend fun? We have eight ideas for you!

Start your holiday shopping early, all weekend, at the New England Christmas Festival at Mohegan Sun. Shop specialty food and gifts from more than 350 vendors.

Or, peruse handmade items from local artisans at the Oxford Senior Center on Saturday at the Holiday Craft Fair featuring festive decorations and more.

All weekend, take a Mystic Ghost Tour with Seaside Shadows which leads visitors through the historic downtown to see sites and hear spooky New England history.

All weekend, catch a showing of the Jurassic World Live Tour at the XL Center, roaring into Connecticut for the first time. See more than 24 life-sized dinos!

It’s the last weekend to see Pride and Prejudice at Hartford Stage. It’s called the classic story with a contemporary twist, bending tradition and social conventions.

On Saturday evening, take part in Let’s Sing Taylor, a live band experience celebrating Taylor Swift at the Garde Arts Center featuring specially designed desserts.

Sunday, the Milford Performance Center is presenting Gary Lewis and the Playboys with special guest Mitch Rider. The concert takes place at Parsons Auditorium.

Sunday, head to the Shubert Theatre to see Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, known for the Weekend Update and music videos. He’s performing a one-night-only show.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, Everyone!