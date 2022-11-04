(WTNH) — Looking for fun weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you!

It’s the last weekend to see Fun Home at Theaterworks. The Tony Award-winning, groundbreaking musical is based on a graphic novel.

On Saturday, go see Elm City’s Finest at the Shubert Theatre, showcasing amazing performing artists from right around New Haven.

All weekend, kick off the holidays early at the New England Christmas Festival at Mohegan Sun with more than 350 artisans and specialty foods.

Be sure to check out the Fall Craft Fair at the Oxford Senior Center with incredible handmade items such as baby clothes and towels.

All weekend, hunt for treasures at a large antiques show at the Webb Deane Stevens Museum with furniture, art, and even some culinary treats to sample.

Saturday, check out the Ozzfoodfest music and food festival at Jillson Square in Willimantic with delicious eats along with entertainment and a bounce house.

Saturday, take part in the Vicki Soto 5K at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater honoring a vibrant teacher who lost her life in the Sandy Hook tragedy.

And, it’s the last weekend to test your skills at the Preston Farms 23rd annual Corn Maze with night hours for flashlight fun.

Email information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, everyone!