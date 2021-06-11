8 Things To Do This Weekend: New seal exhibit, Garden tour, Concert by the river

Looking for activities this weekend? We have eight ideas for you!

It’s opening weekend for the new, big seal exhibit – Pinniped Cove – at the Maritime Aquarium – the largest aquatic display in the destination’s history.

Saturday, get up-close and personal with the donkeys and horses at Mitchell Farm during an Open Farm event featuring a scavenger hunt.

Join the Bikers Against Animal Cruelty’s ride from Derby to Torrington on Saturday. The groups will be delivering supplies to three shelters.

Saturday, soak in nature as you stroll through the Goodness Grows Garden Tours covering seven beautiful locations in Madison and Guilford.

Check out the new musical – Just Desserts – at the brand new Legacy Theatre in Branford. The audience follows five contestants baking for their lives at a county fair!

The Goodspeed by the River outdoor concert series is starting up again. Ben & Dee will be playing music from the 70s and 80s all weekend.

Saturday night, take in the last outdoor concert of the season at the Connecticut Post Mall. It’s tunes of Pink Floyd and the Peter Gabriel Experience.

On Sunday, enjoy Fairytales & Fun at Auerfarm, courtesy of Playhouse on Park. Kids can partake in an afternoon of Disney songs, stories and games.

Email ideas for future activities to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend!