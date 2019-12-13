8 Things To Do This Weekend: Niantic Light Parade, Gr8 Holiday Give & The Nutcracker

Looking for weekend outings this holiday season? Well, we have eight ideas for enjoyable activities with the family!

All weekend, have some festive fun at Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas at The Bushnell. There’s a sensory friendly performance on Saturday morning.

Take a break from shopping and get some laughs at An Improvised Christmas Carol or the Bah Humbug Holiday Sketch Show at Sea Tea Comedy Theater all weekend.

Saturday and Sunday – see 100 dancers from the Eastern Connecticut Ballet perform the holiday classic The Nutcracker at the Garde Arts Center.

Saturday and Sunday, have Breakfast with Frosty and Friends at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. Be sure to pre-register for this event which runs next weekend, too.



On Saturday, visit Eats & Sweets with Santa with ginger bread houses, face painting and holiday crafts – all supporting the New Haven Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.



On Saturday, stop by the Gr8 Holiday Give Toy Drive at the Connecticut Post Mall to culminate News 8’s friendly competition that supports kids in need. It runs from 11am to 1pm and many News 8 personalities will be there! Stop by and say hello.

Sunday evening, watch the Niantic Light Parade – widely considered the largest holiday light parade in the state – called a “community spectacular”.



Or, check out the 49th Annual Torch Light Parade in Old Saybrook – also Saturday night. See more than 20 different fife and drum corp from all around New England.



Have a wonderful, festive weekend and be sure to send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

