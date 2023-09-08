Conn. (WTNH) – Looking for weekend fun? Here are 8 ideas for you!

The four-day North Haven Fair is a time-honored family tradition. Enjoy tractor pulls, a craft barn, curly fries and even horse drawing on Saturday.

The Wapping Fair is also taking place all weekend, featuring fiesta shows, racing pigs, a petting zoo, a family circus and multiple food trucks.

Say goodbye to summer by enjoying the 45th Norwalk Oyster Festival with kids’ activities, great musical acts, a dog show and incredible seafood.

The Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival returns to Waterfront Park! Find Coast Guard and Navy vessel tours, a fishing clinic, food and more.

On Saturday, check out WelcomeFest at the Henry Whitfield State Museum, a free event with storytelling, drumming and self-guided tours.

Also Saturday, the kids will love Fairy Tales Day at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo which transforms into a magical land with fun activities and story time.

A unique event on Sunday! Check out the Sale of Rare and Unusual Plants at Hollister House Garden from vendors across New England. Then stroll this beautiful property.

It’s opening weekend for The 12, a new musical at The Goodspeed. This is a show for those aged 15 and up due to mature themes and language.

Please send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, Everyone!