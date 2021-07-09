8 Things To Do This Weekend: North Stonington Fair, Beardsley Farmyard Opening & Fab 4 Music Fest

Looking for fun activities this weekend? We have eight ideas for you!

All weekend, head on over to the North Stonington Agricultural Fair with food, entertainment, tractors, livestock pulls and fun competitions.

Sample tater tots and cannolis as the Greater Hartford Food Truck Festival is returning to the Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk this weekend.

Saturday afternoon, check out the Cruisin’ East Hartford Car Show at the middle school, welcoming classics, customs and antiques. Trophies will be awarded!

Channel The Bard at the Connecticut Shakespeare Festival being held at Playhouse on Park. See a magical version of Midsummer Night’s Dream.

All weekend, check out a musical powerhouse – Ambassador of Love: Celebrating Pearl Bailey – under the tent at Goodspeed by the River.

On Saturday, let it be at the Fab 4 Music Festival at Nolan Field. The family-friendly event features food, memorabilia and ten bands playing Beatles tunes.

The new and improved New England Farmyard is opening at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. Tickets for visiting the zoo in Sunday will open Saturday night.

We can all use some laughs! On Sunday evening, see comedian Rick Vos & Friends outside under the tent at The Ridgefield Playhouse.

Send information for future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend!