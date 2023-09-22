Conn. (WTNH) – Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you!

All weekend, check out the Discover Boating Norwalk Boat Show with tons of models on display, free boat rides and even a trip around a lighthouse.

Evenings through December 2nd, see the Glow Wild Lantern Festival at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo featuring more than forty sculptures.

All weekend, enjoy the 103rd Durham Agricultural Fair with early bird discounts, rides, food, livestock and a monster truck rally.

See fireworks, hear great music, enjoy new rides and eat like a champ all weekend at the Wolcott Country Fair which even features diving dogs!

Through October 1st, get some laughs at the Legacy Theatre’s production of The Play That Goes Wrong. The play is called part Sherlock Holmes, part Monty Python!

It’s opening weekend for Phantom Fall Fest at Lake Compounce! Expect frights and shrieks through scare zones and haunted houses. One is all about Alice in Wonderland.

On Sunday, check out Bark in the Park, hosted by Happily Furever After Rescue at Bennett Memorial Park. Find food trucks, live bands, lawn games and adoptable dogs.

On Saturday morning, I will be emcee at Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Eastern Connecticut at Ocean Beach Park to raise awareness and funds. Or, you can honor a loved one.

Here’s an extra: Gil Simmons will be the emcee of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in New Haven on Sunday at Lighthouse Point Park.

Please send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, Everyone!