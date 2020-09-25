8 Things To Do This Weekend: Oktoberfest, Sidewalk Saturdays & Go-Karts

Looking for safe weekend fun? We have 8 ideas for you!

Saturday or Sunday, check out the corn maze at Ekonk Hill Turkey Farm. Admission includes access to the barnyard for a visit with the animals.

All weekend, enjoy Oktoberfest at Quassy Amusement Park. Find music, German food and drink, along with usual park attractions.

Called “the ultimate cure for cabin fever,” Monza World-Class Karting is back open at Foxwoods with new safety protocols in place.

On Saturday, check out a downtown-wide, open-air shopping experience at The Shops at Yale, featuring live music and a mural-making demonstration.

On Saturday evening, the Shubert Theater is offering a free, virtual concert with musical group Phat A$tronaut, part of the Apart Together Series. Watch it on the theater’s Facebook page.

On Saturday evening, take-in a drive-in concert. The ultimate Journey tribute band, Frontiers, is performing at The Connecticut Post Mall. Shows are courtesy of the Milford Performance Center.

On Sunday, the kids will love to see Johnny Peers & the Muttville Comix, outside under the big top at Ridgefield Playhouse.

All weekend long, see David Lutken and the Seat of the Pants Band during the Goodspeed By The River outdoor concert series.

Have fun and send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.