Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you!

Saturday is Connecticut Open House Day, inspiring families to enjoy our great destinations offering free or reduced admission at museums and more.

Saturday, check out the Neighborhood Block Party, hosted by the Stowe Center and the Mark Twain House and Museum with music, games and ice cream.

Check out the Hartford Taste Festival with a variety of food from thirty premiere eateries. Also hear music from thirty bands on two stages.

On Saturday, check out KARE Fest featuring music, food, and drink, along with a silent auction. The event honors the legacy of a Guilford businessman.

On Saturday, attend the 3rd Annual ACES Car Wash, raising funds for Special Olympics Connecticut, happening in the driveway of ACES Whitney Academy.

Take the whole family to the 46th Annual Connecticut Military Vehicle Show with antique vehicles, a flea market and military displays. Kids under 10 are free.

All weekend, enjoy the 2nd Annual Connecticut Sea Music Festival throughout the Essex village with great performances and even sails on the river.

All weekend, check out the Goshen Stampede with rodeos, a demolition derby, music, truck pulls, fireworks, a petting zoo, vendors and more.

Here’s an extra: Catherine’s Butterfly Party and pet adoption event is happening Saturday in Newtown.

Have a great weekend, Everyone!