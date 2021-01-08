8 Things To Do This Weekend: Outdoor Mystery Game, Bluff Point Hiking & Axe Throwing

Looking for weekend activities that are safe and socially distant? Here are eight ideas for you and your family.

The KidsPlay Children’s Museum in Torrington is open with safety protocols in place. The interactive exhibits – like the Town Center – engage kids ages 1 through 10.

Check out the PEZ Visitor Center in Orange, open in the afternoon for self-guided tours with limited capacity. Wear a mask and keep a safe distance from others.

Take to the slopes at Ski Mount Southington and partake in a sport that lends itself to social distancing. Try the beginner hill or the expert terrain park.

Embark on some hiking or biking at gorgeous Bluff Point State Park in Groton with views of Long Island Sound. Social distance, wear masks and keep groups small.

The same rules apply at Devil’s Hopyard State Park in East Haddam – a great spot for birding or hiking through the woods. It’s also home to beautiful Chapman Falls.

Escape New Haven has launched an outdoor game – The Chauncey Conundrum. Pick-up a backpack of tools and use the city’s art and architecture to solve a mystery.

Follow Covid-19 safety guidelines and book a spot at Pine & Iron Axe Throwing in New Haven or Hartford. It’s a competitive, fun and unique activity involving coordination and skill.

A very small group can check-out the batting cages, volleyball court and turf field at Homefield in Centerbrook, a new indoor sports facility also offering Nerf Wars.

