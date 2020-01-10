8 Things To Do This Weekend: Papermania Plus, Dancing with the Stars Live & Band O’ Brothers

Looking for weekend activities? We have eight suggestions for you!

Dancing With the Stars Live Tour 2020 is tango-ing it’s way to Mohegan Sun on Saturday and Sunday with some fan-favorite dancers.



The kids will love to watch SMIRK, a comedic juggling show – part of a winter family series – at Thornton Wilder Hall on Saturday afternoon.



Saturday evening, see Beatlemania 50, a well-known Beatles tribute show backed by a symphony orchestra at the Shubert Theatre.



Support the Greater New Haven Saint Patrick’s Day Parade by listening to musical group Band O’ Brothers on Saturday night.



See 8 Track the Sounds of the 70s, A Rockin’ New Musical, playing through February 8th at Connecticut Cabaret Theatre.

Also, check out Pike St. at Hartford Stage, a poignant play about three generations of a Puerto Rican family in New York.



All weekend at the XL Center, stroll through Papermania Plus, featuring memorabilia and collectibles such as vintage concert posters.

It’s a big weekend at the Knights of Columbus Museum with cheese-making demonstrations Saturday and an anginette baking contest on Sunday. News 8’s Jocelyn Maminta will be a judge for the baking contest!

Have a wonderful weekend!

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.