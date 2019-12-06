8 Things To Do This Weekend: Pentatonix, Northern Lights & Ice Carving Competition

Looking for weekend fun? We have eight suggestions for great activities!

Hear the incredible, festive sounds of Pentatonix – an award winning YouTube sensation – performing Saturday and Sunday at Mohegan Sun.



At The Terris Theatre, see A Connecticut Christmas Carol, a unique spin on the classic, featuring local legends Mark Twain and William Gillette.



Check out the new Northern Lights at Mystic Aquarium. The glowing path leads visitors through an Arctic adventure, perfect for holiday photos.

A beloved tradition of 26 years! Enjoy the intricate holiday train show at the Connecticut River Museum. Play I-Spy while looking at the 26 foot layout.

Visit the holiday open house at the Connecticut Draft Horse Rescue on Saturday. Find food and raffles. Also, take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Hear a capella groups singing spirited tunes while experiencing a unique ice carving competition outside The Shops at Yale on Saturday afternoon.

Also Saturday afternoon, take-in the talents of the New Haven Chorale. The holiday concert, in Woodbridge, is built around themes “glory” and “light”.

Or, soak in the sounds of the Wallingford Symphony Orchestra, hosting it’s annual holiday concert on Sunday afternoon. Santa might just make a visit!

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a wonderful, festive weekend!