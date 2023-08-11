Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend fun? Here are eight ideas!

Take in the 26th Podunk Bluegrass Music Festival in Hebron. Regional and national acts take part on two stages. Also find food vendors and kids activities.

Celebrate summer at the Potato and Corn Festival all weekend at Maples Farm Park with food vendors, contests, family activities, and corn-themed games.

300 local businesses are gathering at the Made in Connecticut Expo at the Berlin Fairgrounds. Find a variety of products including clothes, art and books.

Saturday and Sunday, check out the Mystic Outdoor Art Festival with more than 200 artists. The oldest of its kind in the Northeast, the festival draws thousands of visitors.

On Saturday, check out the 14th Annual Beach Jam for Cancer Patients at the Westbrook Elks Lodge that benefits Smilow Cancer Hospital and Middlesex Health.

Also on Saturday, join thousands of people as they dance and eat at a celebration of culture. The Annual Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven takes place on The Green.

The West Indian Independence Celebration will bring a parade and concert to Bushnell Park this weekend. The celebration will showcase art, culture, food, music, and people.

Through Oct. 15, see National Geographic’s Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience at the Connecticut Convention Center.