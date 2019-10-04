8 Things To Do This Weekend: Portland Fair, Art Walk & Hartford Athletic game

(WTNH) — Looking for weekend fun? Well, we have eight suggestions for fun destinations for you – including a high octane soccer game, a well-known agricultural fair and a big concert with local ties.

All weekend, visit the Portland Agricultural Fair with a petting zoo, helicopter rides, wine tasting, tractor pulls and even a junk show!

It’s the first weekend of the 51st Annual Southington Apple Harvest Festival with a parade, a carnival, fireworks, arts and crafts, along with great food.

Attend the Hammonassett Festival running all weekend in Guilford to honor nature and Native American culture. Find education and entertainment.

Stroll through downtown during the Middletown Art Walk, kicking off this weekend. The show features pieces inspired by the environment.

Saturday evening, see Hartford Athletic take-on Swope Park Rangers at Dillon Stadium. You can also watch the game from home on My TV 9.

Through mid-October, see Quixote Nuevo at Hartford Stage. The re-imagining of Don Quixote is set in a modern day border town in Texas.

All weekend, see Staind at Foxwoods Resort Casino. The band, formed in Springfield, Massachusetts, has sold 15 million albums worldwide.

Or, check out Mohegan Sun‘s 8th Annual Sun Brewfest. Sample craft beers, micro brews, imports and ciders while enjoying games and music.

Here’s a bonus! Mohegan Sun is also hosting classic band Journey both Saturday and Sunday.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend!

==

