8 Things To Do This Weekend: Puerto Rican Celebration, Jazz Festival & CT Trails Day

Looking for weekend activities that are safe and fun for the whole family? We have eight ideas for you!

Saturday, check out an incredible event – Hartford’s Puerto Rican Celebration & Caravan honoring essential workers. You can also watch our News 8 special at 11:30 am.

On Saturday, check out the Eastern Connecticut Performing Arts Jazz Festival at Yurechko Tree Farm with a variety of bands and food vendors.

Saturday, stroll through the Main Street Festival in Stratford with 130 vendors, music, food, games, booths and children’s rides.

On Saturday and Sunday, enjoy free admission at the historic houses of the Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum and it’s new Holcombe Education Center.

This weekend, take part in Connecticut Trails Day – highlighting our natural spaces – with a directory of locations and events. Safety protocols are in place.

Celebrate Pride Month at the Drive-In Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino. Movies including Rent and The Birdcage are on the schedule this weekend.

On Sunday, take the kids to a scavenger hunt launched by the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, taking place in Mathews Park. Buy tickets online.

Every Sunday until Labor Day, check out the Mountainside Market at Powder Ridge with a wide variety of artisans. Ziplining is also open for the season.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend!!