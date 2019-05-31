8 Things To Do

8 Things To Do This Weekend: Puerto Rican Day Parade, Kinky Boots & CT Trails Celebration

Posted: May 31, 2019 11:11 AM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 11:11 AM EDT

(WTNH) - Looking for weekend fun?  We have eight suggestions for you - including an award winning musical, a festive parade and a celebration of our state forests.

All weekend, see Tony Award winning musical Kinky Boots at Foxwoods Resort Casino, starring iconic singer Cyndi Lauper.

Be hungry for the New Haven Food Truck Festival on Saturday - at historic Long Wharf - where you can also see dragon boat races.

Saturday afternoon, enjoy the annual Essex Shad Bake at the Connecticut River Museum where the local fish is cooked over a large bonfire.

All weekend, travel to the Mystic Seaport Museum to enjoy Viking Days - with demonstrations, along with musical and theatrical performances.

Take-in a soccer game as the Hartford Athletic plays North Carolina FC at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on Saturday evening.

Celebrate Connecticut Trails Weekend - featuring more than 200 free events across the state - by hiking, biking or walking at a park or forest.

On Sunday, enjoy New Haven's Freddy Fixer Parade - the oldest black American parade in the Northeast.  See representatives from 15 colleges and universities.

Also Sunday, head to the streets of Hartford for the spirited Puerto Rican Day Parade followed by a festival - with music and food - at Bushnell Park.

You can see a live broadcast of the Puerto Rican Day Parade on News 8 at noon on Sunday.

Have a great weekend and don't forget to send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

