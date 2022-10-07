Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend fun? We have eight ideas for you!

Enjoy a whole weekend of fun at Mystic Seaport Museum. Riverfest includes live music, boat trips, food and fun!

All weekend, visit the Portland Agricultural Fair with a petting zoo, helicopter rides, wine tasting, tractor pulls and even a junk show!

All weekend, check out Mohegan Sun’s Sun Brewfest. Sample craft beers, micro brews, imports and ciders while enjoying games and music.

Visit the family friendly Pumpkin Passage, an only slightly spooky dinosaur trail at Nature’s Art Village. Enjoy inflatables and marshmallow roasting.

Find real scares at Haunting at the Ridge at Powder Ridge, involving a dark chairlift ride! There’s a tamer, family friendly version at 6pm.

Through the end of the month on weekends, experience Terror At Quassy with numerous haunted attractions throughout the amusement park.

Sunday afternoon, bring your pup to Dogs On The Dock, a canine parade and competition on the Connecticut River Museum lawn.

Sunday, hear the sounds of the Ukrainian world music quartet DakhaBrakha at UConn’s Jorgensen Center for a show called Ethno Chaos.

There’s also a Harvest Moon Celebration in Clinton at the Adam Stanton house on Saturday night.

Please send information about upcoming events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.