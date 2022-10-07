Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend fun? We have eight ideas for you!

  • Enjoy a whole weekend of fun at Mystic Seaport Museum. Riverfest includes live music, boat trips, food and fun!
  • All weekend, visit the Portland Agricultural Fair with a petting zoo, helicopter rides, wine tasting, tractor pulls and even a junk show!
  • Visit the family friendly Pumpkin Passage, an only slightly spooky dinosaur trail at Nature’s Art Village. Enjoy inflatables and marshmallow roasting.
  • Find real scares at Haunting at the Ridge at Powder Ridge, involving a dark chairlift ride! There’s a tamer, family friendly version at 6pm.
  • Through the end of the month on weekends, experience Terror At Quassy with numerous haunted attractions throughout the amusement park.
  • Sunday afternoon, bring your pup to Dogs On The Dock, a canine parade and competition on the Connecticut River Museum lawn.

