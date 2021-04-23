8 Things To Do This Weekend: Quassy opens, Daffodil Day & Titanic dining experience

(WTNH) — Looking for fun, safe activities this weekend? We have eight ideas!

Quassy Amusement Park will be open – hosting Neighbors in Need Weekend. Bring along perishable food for humans or pets and enjoy the rides and fun.

It’s also opening weekend for the Hollister House Garden. Visit in small groups to see this beautiful spot where architecture and blooms meet.

Shoreline fire departments are hosting a food drive on Saturday, collecting items for folks in need – at various locations. News 8’s Gil Simmons is taking part!



The annual Connecticut Sheep, Wool & Fiber Festival will take place virtually this year on Saturday with demonstrations, farm tours and more.

On Saturday evening, the Milford Performance Center continues its outdoor concert series at the Connecticut Post Mall with a tribute to Woodstock.

Check out another immersive, private dinner-theater experience at The Goodwin Hotel, all about the Titanic, with mysteries and celebrations, running through May 9th.

Take a walk or run along the sand – or paved trails – at Hammonasset Beach State Park – a gem featuring a 2-mile stretch of beautiful landscape on Long Island Sound.

On Sunday, head to the Wadsworth Mansion for Daffodil Day, a free afternoon of fun and nature exploration. Find food trucks and gorgeous flowers.

Have a great weekend.