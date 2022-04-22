Looking for weekend activities? We have 8 ideas for you!

Catch a performance of Waitress at the Palace Theater. The popular musical tells the story of an expert pie maker with big dreams.

On Saturday evening, see the spectacular Underwater Bubble Show at The Shubert featuring amazing stage tech and massive LED screens.

Quassy Amusement Park is kicking off it’s 114th season this weekend with it’s Neighbors In Need program. Bring donations and find reduced rates.

It’s opening weekend for the beautiful garden at Hollister House with English style garden rooms featuring walls, hedges and incredible blooms.

On Saturday, take part in the return of Samba Fest at Trinity College. The free event features fantastic music, dance and even a drumming workshop.

Saturday afternoon, celebrate Cinco de Mayo a little early at the Tacos and Tequila Fiesta at Foxwoods Resort Casino. Enjoy great food and specialty margaritas.

On Sunday, the gorgeous Cherry Blossom Celebration is returning to historic Wooster Square with live music and great views. Bring chairs or blankets.

Also Sunday, enjoy Daffodil Day at the Wadsworth Mansion with a day of outdoor nature activities and food trucks. Explore the grounds and a vernal pool.

Send ideas for future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, Everyone!