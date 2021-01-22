8 Things to do This Weekend: Rage room, private dinner theater and hike to cascading falls

(WTNH) — Looking for fun, safe family activities? We have eight ideas for you!

For an hour, you and a small group can solve a puzzle in a private Quandary Escape Room. Wear masks and use sanitizer.

Expel some negative energy at Smash Avenue, the state’s only Rage Room. It’s a safe, judgment-free zone that’s fun and unique.

Saturday, wear masks and social distance during a behind-the-scenes tour of the Palace Theater in Waterbury. Hear about nine decades of entertainment.

Hike the trails and explore rocky ledges at Chatfield Hollow State Park. Keep groups small and practice social distancing.

Same goes at Enders State Forest where folks can walk to the beautiful cascading falls with gorgeous views even in winter.

Guest rooms at The Goodwin have been transformed into private spaces for an immersive experience called “Yes-or-No Morgan” – part theater, part dining.

On Saturday evening, take a virtual cooking class with Consiglio’s Restaurant. Bring Little Italy into your home for a four-course meal.

The Institute for American Indian Studies is offering Sunday Funday – a small craft workshop for families, focused on the art of beading.

Send ideas for future segments to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.