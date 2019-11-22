8 Things To Do This Weekend: RENT, Holiday Lights & the 4th Annual Foxwoods Beerfest

Looking for weekend fun? We have eight ideas for fun outings!

Check out RENT at the Shubert theater. RENT is one of the longest-running shows in Broadway history. See the hit musical at the Shubert theater this weekend.

Next, celebrate fall with Knox’s 9th Annual Harvest Market. Shop Connecticut-made goods for the holiday season, plus food trucks and fun for the whole family at their Hartford greenhouse.

The oscar-winning romantic comedy is now a play! Shakespeare in Love follows a pre-fame Will Shakespeare. Shakespeare in Love is playing at the Connecticut Repertory Theater in Storrs this weekend.

Tis the season at Lake Compounce — their Holiday Lights kick off this weekend with more than a million twinkling bulbs and festive fun for all ages.

The Bridgeport Sound Tigers are home all weekend — see them take on the Hershey Bears on Saturday and the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday.

Trans Siberian Orchestra returns to the XL Center on Sunday. The new show features new special effects with music from their debut album Christmas Eve and Other Stories.

Mystic Lantern Light Tours step back in time to Christmas Eve, 1876 with a lantern lit tour at Mystic Seaport’s 19th century village.

Sample hundreds of beers from more than 70 breweries at the 4th annual Foxwoods Beerfest. Enjoy an afternoon of microbrews, ciders, seltzers, and specialty cocktails this Saturday.