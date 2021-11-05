8 Things To Do This Weekend: Rent’s Anniversary Tour, New Goldfish Exhibit & Christmas Festival

8 Things To Do

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Looking for weekend activities? Here are 8 ideas!

All weekend, you can catch the award-winning musical, Rent, during its 25th Anniversary Farewell Season of Love Tour at The Bushnell.

Through the weekend at Hartford Stage, see Ah, Wilderness, Eugene O’Neill’s only comedy – a play with heart, celebrating family and community.

Or, see Say Goodnight, Gracie at the Ivoryton Playhouse. The hit Broadway play invites the audience to spend an evening with George Burns.

The Maritime Aquarium has opened a new exhibit, Think You Know Goldfish? It celebrates the nuances of these under-appreciated fish.

The holidays are here! All weekend, check out the work of more than 300 artisans at the New England Christmas Festival at Mohegan Sun.

On Saturday, run in honor of an incredible teacher, taken from us too soon…at the Vicki Soto 5K or the Kids Run in downtown Stratford.

On Sunday, the 12th Annual Jamie’s Run for Connecticut Children’s is back in-person at Standish Park. It celebrates the life of a little girl.

On Sunday, see Carole’s Kings, the world’s first all make Carole King tribute, at the Afternoon for the Arts Gala at Amity High School.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, Everyone!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Pet of the Week: Simone!

News /

8 Things To Do This Weekend: Rent's Anniversary Tour, New Goldfish Exhibit & Christmas Festival

News /

Thousands of Afghan refugees fled their country following Taliban takeover; a look at how CT is welcoming them

News /

Yale doctor on Merck antiviral COVID-19 pill approval in the UK

News /

3 arrested after alleged shoplifting, injuring Naugatuck PD officer in hit-and-run, leading PD on highway chase

News /

New Haven police provide update on an arrest of one of their own officers

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss