8 Things To Do This Weekend: Riverside Reptiles, Hartford Athletic and Halloween Drive-Thru

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Looking for safe weekend activities for the whole family? We have eight ideas for you!

Check out the Not-So-Scary Halloween Drive-Through at Ray of Light Farm. Get candy while seeing a magical pony trail and costumed characters.

The kids will love to take a train ride on the Gray Granite Railroad to the pumpkin patch at Cavanna’s Farm! Find cider, candied apples and more.

On Saturday and Sunday, check out Snow White, live on stage out in the fresh air, at Massaro Community Farm. Bring a blanket and mask!

Saturday, check out the grand opening of the Riverside Reptiles Education Center, housing over 50 species, including an alligator and snakes.

Saturday evening, support Guilford High School Theatre Arts by watching a virtual performance of The 24 Hr. Plays, six short vignettes.

Also Saturday night, see Hartford Athletic take-on Saint Louis FC in a playoff game at Dillon Stadium. You can also watch the action on WCTX.

Sunday, folks in Fairfield County and Greater Hartford can form a small team and head out in the neighborhood to Walk to End Alzheimer’s.



Support Connecticut Draft Horse Rescue on Sunday at Art, Wine and Horses at Priam Vineyards. Browse art, meet ponies and eat barbecue.

Click on all links for specific safety information.

Email info about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

And, have a wonderful weekend!