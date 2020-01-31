8 Things To Do This Weekend: Romeo & Juliet, Groundhog Day & Glow Night

Looking for weekend fun? We have 8 ideas for fun activities for you and the family.

On Saturday, see 55 dancers from the National Ballet Theater in Ukraine perform Shakespeare’s tragic love story Romeo & Juliet at The Shubert.

All weekend, the kids will love the Hogwarts Celebration of Science and Sorcery at the Connecticut Science Center with a special appearance by Harry Potter characters!



Saturday, take part in the No Child Left Inside Winter Festival at Burr Pond State Park with ice fishing, snow shoeing, hiking, winter games and a marshmallow roast.



On Saturday, see all fifteen Oscar nominated short films at The Palace Danbury. A local professor and movie buff will be in the lobby answering questions, too.

It’s the perfect time of year to check out the majestic bald eagles at the Shepaug Dam Observation Area. Dress warmly, bring binoculars and be sure to make reservations ahead of time!

Saturday night, enjoy the Halfway to Halloween and Glow Night Celebration at Mohawk Mountain. Wear a costume while skiing and enjoy a night of family fun.

On Sunday, check out the Powder Ridge Downhill Grip & Slip Competition. This year, you’ll also see adaptive fat tire biking which will be available at the mountain.

Also on Sunday, celebrate Groundhog Day at the Lutz Children’s Museum, home of the state’s official groundhog. Hear her prediction while enjoying a special breakfast.

Speaking of breakfast, here’s an extra! On Sunday morning, support the Old Saybrook Fire Department’s Junior Division at a pancake breakfast!

Have a great weekend!

