NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you!!

All weekend, buy tickets to see Paw Patrol Live at the XL Center. The kids will love to see their favorite pups entertaining the crowds in person.

Think of summer travel all weekend at the RV & Camping Show at Mohegan Sun. See 130,000 square feet of the latest in vehicles and supplies.

Joey Fatone will be at 90s Con at the Connecticut Convention Center – along with the gang from Beverly Hills 90210. You need tickets to get in!

Saturday, head to the Plymouth Town Green for the Annual Maple Festival with syrup-making demos, kids’ activities and a visit from Siberian huskies.

Wear your favorite green gear to the O’Niantic 5K on Saturday morning. The little leprechauns – aged 2 to 11 – can take part in the Fit Kids Run.

Get in the spirit and celebrate at the 18th Annual Mystic Irish Parade on Sunday afternoon with 2,000 marchers and 100 units.

Sunday afternoon, show your pride at the 26th Annual Greater Danbury Saint Patrick’s Day parade, which ends at the Irish Club with food and dance.

On Sunday night, enjoy the incredible sounds of The Young Dubliners at The Kate. The group is one of the world’s leading Celtic rock bands.

Email information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend!