Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you!

Through August 27th, see a new song and dance musical called Summer Stock at the Goodspeed Theater, inspired by the classic Gene Kelly, Judy Garland movie.

All weekend, enjoy an open-air, family friendly circus called Stars Above at Essex Steam Train and Riverboat. See incredible performers and acrobatics.

Sailfest, a three day festival in New London attracting thousand of people, features amusement rides, a fire works display, tall ships and great vendors.

Saturday, check-out the 7th Annual NICE Festival in Oyster Shell Park, celebrating all the cultures that make-up Norwalk with food, music and art.

KidsPlay Children’s Museum and the Warner Theatre are teaming-up to present a magic show Saturday with master illusionist Lyn Dillies!

There’s no riding but all weekend you can see hot air balloons in flight at Lyman Orchards. Enjoy the beautiful colors during this unique experience.

Saturday – test yourself! Take part in the challenging, rewarding Litchfield Hills Triathlon with a swim, a bike course and a run on rural back roads.

This weekend, check out the Monarch Festival in Downtown Windsor with a parade, crafts, activities and a plethora of planters filled with butterfly friendly blooms.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.