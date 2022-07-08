Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you!

Sailfest, a three day festival attracting thousands of people, is back with amusement rides, a fire works display, tall ships and great vendors.

Saturday – search for treasure during a Family Pirate Adventure – involving a train ride and a river cruise – courtesy of Essex Steam Train and Riverboat.

See the incredible lavender in bloom and take the kids on a fun train ride at Lavender Pond Farm, on twenty-five gorgeous acres with a sparkling pond.

Saturday – test yourself! Take part in the challenging, rewarding Litchfield Hills Triathlon with a swim, a bike course and a run on rural back roads.

Check out the dips and thrills of the brand new Rocket Rapids Water Coaster at Quassy Amusement and Waterpark – the first of it’s kind in the state.

All summer from Thursday to Sunday, see live animal shows at Connnecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. Skyhunters in Flight shows off birds of prey in free flight.

Saturday, check out the Monarch Festival in downtown Windsor with a parade, crafts, activities and thirty planters filled with butterfly friendly blooms.

Celebrate an epic crop at Lyman Orchards’ Raspberry Festival on Saturday with water activities, live music, goat snuggles, ice cream and yoga!

Here’s an extra – see the Iconic Doors Experience at the Connecticut Post Mall on Saturday evening.

Send information about upcoming events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, Everyone!