8 Things To Do This Weekend: Scarecrow Contest, Escape to Margaritaville & Halloween Drive-Thru

(WTNH)– Looking for weekend fun? Here are 8 ideas!

There are three remaining weekends to enjoy the Shore Line Trolley Museum Pumpkin Patch, a non-spooky event featuring trolley rides and seasonal fun.

It’s an annual tradition. Take a stroll through downtown Essex and vote for your favorite handmade, creative scarecrow. Some are creepy, others are silly!

For the next three weekends, the kids will love to check out the Not-So-Scary Halloween Drive-Thru at Ray of Light Farm. Reservations are required.

On Saturday, sign-up to tour Center Cemetery along with a local historian. It’s one of the oldest graveyards in the state with a fascinating story.

Head to The Bushnell to see Escape To Margaritaville, called a hilarious, heartwarming musical with songs from a great storyteller, Jimmy Buffet.

Through October 24th, see Boeing Boeing – a new comedic play taking off from Center Stage Theatre, full of merry misadventures and mistaken identities.

Saturday night at The Shubert Theater, hear the sounds of singers Gregory Alan Isakov and Patty Griffin, celebrating their first live performances since early 2020.

On Sunday, support the Connecticut Draft Horse Rescue by attending the Oktoberfest Family Fun Day at Autumn Ridge Farm with raffles, face painting, and more.

Email information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

