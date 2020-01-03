8 Things To Do This Weekend: Seal Cruise, Jazz Brunch & Handbell Concert

(WTNH) — Looking for weekend fun? We have eight suggestions for activities for you!

On Saturday, head to Old Saybrook to hear beautiful sounds at the Shoreline Ringers Handbell Concert, a lovely event for the entire family.

Madison Lyric Stage, a professional acting company serving the shoreline, will hold auditions, both Saturday and Sunday, for the upcoming season.

Saturday and Sunday – cruise out to the Norwalk Islands from The Maritime Aquarium in hopes of seeing seals and wintering birds. Reservations are recommended!

It’s the last weekend to see Toys, Trains and Magnificent Trees at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum in Norwalk. See beautiful decorations in this home from the late 1800s.

If you’re planning your big day, check out the Wedding & Bridal Expo, all weekend, at the Connecticut Convention Center, featuring more than 200 vendors.

Sunday, enjoy a buffet Jazz Brunch at the Wadsworth Atheneum with live music from Bassology. Tickets include admission to the Hartford art museum.

On Sunday afternoon, take a hike while exploring stone bridge at the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center in Mystic. Also look for quarries and signs of winter wildlife.

Also, Sunday, see two legends as Dick Cavett leads a conversation with actor Christopher Walken at the Ridgefield Playhouse.

Have a great weekend!

Send information about upcoming events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.