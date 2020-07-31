8 Things To Do This Weekend: Segway Tours, Open Air Art Exhibit & Drive-Through Food Fest

Looking for safe activities for the weekend? We have 8 ideas for you!

Keep a safe distance from others while picking blueberries or peaches at Lyman Orchards. You can even try the apple cannon which the kids will surely enjoy.

Go back in time! Small tours are once again taking place at the Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum in Old Wethersfield, the largest historic district in the state.



It’s being called the ultimate way to social distance! See the Connecticut coast in a small speedboat during a Mystic Boat Adventure.

And, The Adventure Park at the Discovery Museum is now open for zipline and climbing excursions. Wear a mask, get fresh air and have fun!

Social distance in style during a Shoreline Segway Tour. See Guilford’s historic district and beautiful views of Long Island Sound and Faulkner’s Island.

On Saturday, do some good and donate a bike to the Gaylord Bicycle Donation Drive. All bikes will be disinfected and given to 5 to 10-year-olds in need.

Stroll through Open Air – An Outdoor Exhibition of Sculpture and Installation Art at UCONN Avery Point. It’s the perfect way to appreciate art in a natural setting.

A new kind of festival. Check out the Food Truck Drive-Through at the Goshen Fairgrounds. You can picnic or tailgate after the meal is delivered to the car.

Check all links for specific safety protocols!

Have a great weekend.