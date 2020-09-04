8 Things To Do This Weekend: Shakespeare Festival, Wadsworth Atheneum Re-Opening & Corn Maze

(WTNH)– Looking for weekend fun? We have eight ideas for fun activities!

The Lighthouse Museum is back open for tours. Climb the spiral staircase to the light tower for an incredible view of Stonington Harbor.

All month, head to the Connecticut River Museum with the kids…pick-up a scavenger hunt bag and scour the area! Bring in treasures and receive a treat.

All weekend, you can attend a socially distant, outdoor concert in a gorgeous location. Goodspeed By The River features a bluegrass quartet.

“The show must go on….safely.” That’s the mantra of the Valley Shakespeare Festival happening all weekend at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Shelton. See Cyrano, a classic!

Saturday afternoon, watch the Hartford Athletic take-on Loudon United FC. You can also watch the soccer game on My TV 9.

The Wadsworth Atheneum re-opens indoor exhibits this weekend. Visitors have also been strolling through an outdoor attraction called Sculpture in the City.

Head to Lyman Orchards to take-on this year’s corn maze with the theme: Thank You Our Heroes, in appreciation of front line workers during the pandemic.

This weekend, the Faxon Law New Haven Road Race is going virtual. Register to run a half-marathon, a 20K, a 5K or the kids fun run at the time and place of your choosing.

Click on links for specific safety protocols and remember, have a great weekend!