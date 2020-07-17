8 Things To Do This Weekend: Shark Exhibit, OnRust Cruise & Dino Splash Pad

Looking for weekend activities? We have eight safe ideas for you!

Embark on an exciting activity in the fresh air at Nomads Outdoor Adventure. Wear a face mask when you tackle the ropes course. Climb ladders and take-on tight ropes!

Many attractions, including the Splash Pad, are open at the Dinosaur Place at Nature’s Art Village. Prepare to don face coverings indoors while keeping a safe social distance.

The new shark exhibits at Mystic Aquarium allows visitors to gently touch small versions of the species. Other inside and outside attractions are open with safety modifications.

The Essex Steam Train & Riverboat, running again for limited service, is also offering a new activity – rail biking! See the Connecticut River and the historic tracks in a new way.

Or, relax and see the sights while taking a cruise aboard the beautiful OnRust, docked at the Connecticut River Museum. Indoor exhibits are also open to a limited number of visitors.

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, operating at 50% capacity, just opened the upper farmyard with goats, mini-horses and birds of prey. See them, then the exotic animals, too!

Social distance in style! Take in an outdoor movie from the comfort of your own car at the new drive-in theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino. This weekend, see Little or Good Boys.

And, in the current climate, animals are also in need of medical care and food. That’s why Bikers Against Animal Cruelty is holding its first fundraiser since January on Saturday.

Remember: all destinations have specific safety protocols in place during this unique summer. Click on all links for more information!

Have a great weekend!