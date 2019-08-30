8 Things To Do This Weekend: Shawn Mendes concert, Corn Maze & Renaissance Faire

(WTNH)– Looking for fun activities to fill this Labor Day Weekend? We have eight suggestions including an agricultural fair, a cool concert and an annual corn maze!

See Grammy nominated, multi-platinum singer song-writer Shawn Mendes at Mohegan Sun Arena. He’ll be joined by special guest Alessia Cara.

Or, check out the 4th Annual New England Food Truck Festival at Mohegan Sun featuring more than 30 trucks, music, kids activities and fireworks on Saturday night.

Fair season continues! All weekend, head to the 108th Annual Haddam Neck Fair with fun rides, tractor pulls, animal shows and great food.

All weekend, attend a Meet the Artists and Artisans event at Olde Mistick Village. See hand blown glass and sculpture, as well as paintings.

Experience this year’s corn maze at Lyman Orchards, celebrating Connecticut native and Nascar champion Joey Logano and his race car.

On Saturday, kids of all ages will love Farm Day at Fish Family Farm featuring animals, hayrides and all the fresh ice cream you can eat.

Go back in time at the 21st Annual Connecticut Renaissance Faire at the Lebanon County Fairgrounds. You can even see a real joust!

Grab a lawn chair and check out the 23rd Annual Constitution State Feis, an Irish dance competition, at Quassy Amusement and Waterpark.

Have a great holiday weekend and be sure to email information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.