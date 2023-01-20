(WTNH) — Looking for weekend fun? News 8 has eight ideas for you!

See Six, playing all weekend at The Bushnell! The six wives of Henry the 8th take the mic to turn years of historical heartbreak into girl power!

All weekend, head to Mohegan Sun for the Hartford Boat Show with tons of cruisers, fishing boats, pontoons, engines, and accessories.

It’s Teacher Appreciation Weekend at The Maritime Aquarium. All teachers, plus one guest, will receive free admission to see the animals.

On Saturday, check out Winterfest at Ski Sundown, a festival of chilly fun! Wear costumes or funny hats for a meet and greet with Olaf and more!

Or invite a friend to walk the stretch of beach at Rocky Neck State Park. A nearby salt marsh offers views of ospreys, herons, and cranes.

Book a session to check out Xperiment Virtual Reality, with a new location in North Haven. The immersive experience allows visitors to play unique games and explore the world!

Make a date to stretch your skills by scaling a wall at Rock Spot Indoor Rock Climbing. Belay classes for small groups are also available.

Show off your moves! Ron a Roll is a great spot for indoor roller skating! Take the whole family to enjoy this indoor activity during the winter season.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, everyone!