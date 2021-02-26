8 Things To Do this Weekend: Snowshoeing along CT River, Walktail Hour, & eat chili at the shoreline

(WTNH) — Looking for fun activities to do with the family this weekend? We have eight ideas!

Hop aboard the Maritime Aquarium‘s new winter birding cruise along the Norwalk River on Saturday to check out sea ducks and other migratory waterfowl.

On Sunday, enjoy ‘Walktail Hour’ at Hillstead Museum. Take a stroll while enjoying the gorgeous views and sipping a delicious drink at this historic location.

It might just be the last chance for a snowshoe hike in Hurd State Park along the Connecticut River, a spot known for its granite ledges and natural beauty.

Starting Sunday, it’s Celebrate Chili Week! Enjoy the spicy treat by dining in or taking out from various establishments on the shoreline, following COVID protocols.

Support the Hartford Marathon and rescue pets by taking part in the Dog Days of Winter 5K or walk any time this weekend, with or without a four-legged friend.



Through March 7, watch a streaming version of Shakspeare’s Fantastical Adventure – Pericles, Prince of Tyre, courtesy of Connecticut Repertory Theater.

Sunday, watch Nickel Stream, a Livecreek Experience. The Bushnell brings us a virtual concert by the progressive bluegrass vocal group Nickel Creek.

Enjoy some laughs Sunday by watching a new streaming play called “Dixie’s Happy Hour,” thanks to the Palace Theater and the Hartford Gay and Lesbian Health Collective.

Send ideas for future activities to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend!