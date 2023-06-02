Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you!

Saturday, head out to the Keep Kids Safe SongStrong 5K at the Guilford Fairgrounds, supporting the legacy and celebrating the life of Ethan Song.

Both Saturday and Sunday, arrive hungry at the 3rd Annual Fair Food Festival and Flea Market at the North Haven Fairgrounds to kick off fair season.

On Saturday, check out Floyd Food Fest at Jillson Square in Willimantic! The Pink Floyd tribute experience concert will sport food trucks and bounce houses.

All weekend, members of the Bonsai Society of Greater New Haven will be displaying their trees at Edgerton Park, educating the public about this art form.

On Saturday, check out Hamden Fest – a day full of fun – including a road race, a book sale, a business expo, food trucks, local vendors and much more!

On Saturday, put on your dancin’ shoes and enjoy the music at the Eastern Connecticut Performing Arts Association’s Jazz Festival at Yurechko Tree Farm in Griswold.

See ‘Ain’t Too Proud, the Life and Times of The Temptations’ at The Bushnell all weekend. It’s filled with great dancing and music!

Sunday, head to Shelton High School to see the New Haven Symphony play a tribute to Aretha Franklin. Capathia Jenkins and Ryan Shaw will perform.

Here’s an extra: Sugar Ray is playing at Lake Compounce on Saturday evening!

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend!