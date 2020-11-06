8 Things To Do This Weekend: Spirits of Milford Walk, Jamie’s Run 5K & Corn Maze

Looking for some weekend fun? We have eight ideas!

Game On is back open at Mohegan Sun with safety protocols in place. Enjoy an eight-lane bowling alley, arcade games, shuffleboard and more.

Jamie’s Run 5k – supporting Connecticut Children’s – is taking place virtually this year. Run or walk at your own pace, in your own space.

On Saturday, get some laughs at Mama D’s Post-Election Hangover Party at Auerfarm. The socially distant show is courtesy of Playhouse On Park.

Head to the 49th Annual Don Hoenig’s Original Swap Meet and Flea Market at Thompson Speedway. Find parts, tools, tires and even winter clothing.

Find some treasures and support the Windsor Historical Society at it’s Second Hand in the First Town tag sale. It’s a weekend of bargains and fun.

Check out the dino-themed corn maze and all the autumnal treats at Ellsworth Hill Orchard and Berry Farm. Look forward to holiday pies!

Take part in one of four ninety-minute Spirit of Milford Ghost Walks this weekend. The lantern-lit stroll features spooky stories and local history.

On Sunday, take a late fall hike at the Roaring Brook Nature Center. Search for bird nests, woodpecker holes and other signs of animal activity.