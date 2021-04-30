8 Things To Do This Weekend: Spring Boat Show, Comedy Festival & Titanique

Looking for fun safe activities for the whole family? We have eight ideas!

Saturday, enjoy a Night of Comedy – with Jessica Kirson and Christine O’Leary – at The Ridgefield Playhouse. See it in person or watch a live stream.

Get some laughs at The Best of Boston Comedy Festival at The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center. Buy tickets in advance – attendance will be limited.

It’s opening weekend and Neighbor Appreciation Weekend at the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat, which provides great views of the Connecticut River and Gillette Castle.

All weekend, see power and sailboats of all sizes while talking with dealers and manufacturers. It’s the 5th Connecticut Spring Boat Show on Essex Island.

Participate in the City Nature Challenge, a contest encouraging folks to get outdoors and snap pictures then head to an app called iNaturalist. It’s free and fun!

All weekend, check out May Market at Hill-Stead Museum, a long-running springtime celebration featuring exhibitors, along with rare and unusual plants.

All weekend, see teen actors perform As You Like It by The Bard in Edgerton Park. There’s singing, dancing and disguises, courtesy of the Elm Shakespeare Company.

Sunday, thanks to The Bushnell, watch a virtual performance of Titanique: The Maiden Voyage Concert, called a hysterical and joyful slay-fest!

Click on links for safety protocols.

Email suggestions for future activities to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend!