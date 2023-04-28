Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend fun? We have eight ideas for you!

All weekend, catch an enchanting performance of Ballet Theater Company Presents Cinderella at The Bushnell. There is one performance that is sensory friendly.

The Goodspeed is kicking off it’s season with “Gypsy,” one of the most celebrated musicals of all time about a character called Momma Rose. It’s running through June 18.

All weekend, check out the 7th Connecticut Spring Boat Show at Safe Harbor Essex Island with tons of boats, accessories and live music, benefiting Sails Up for Cancer.

Lake Compounce opens Saturday for it’s 177th season with a bubble dance party, featuring a professional DJ. The whole family will enjoy food and rides!

And it’s also opening weekend at Quassy Amusement Park kicking-off it’s 115th season. Bring a donation of a non-perishable food item for a discounted pass.

Both Saturday and Sunday, celebrate spring at the Meriden Daffodil Festival with musical entertainment, kids’ rides, a business expo, arts and crafts and a food tent.

You are invited to tip-toe through a brilliant field of blooms at Wicked Tulips! Stroll around, enjoy the sites, take some pictures and pick some gorgeous flowers to take home.

All weekend, enjoy the 40th Annual Fine Art and Flowers at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art. Stunning arrangements by local designers are shown alongside paintings.

Send ideas for future activities to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.