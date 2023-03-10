Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you!

Saturday night, see Jay and the Americans at the Milford Performance Center, benefiting Probus, an organization that assists those with disabilities.

All weekend, take the kids to see a herd of animatronic dinosaurs at the popular Jurassic Quest, making a stop at the Connecticut Convention Center.

On Saturday, take part in the Big Air-Big Hair ski and board competition with a retro twist at Powder Ridge. Don’t forget to wear your 80s apparel.

The kids will love to see this magical opportunity! Come face to face with mermaids at Mystic Aquarium as they embark on underwater performances.

The Hartford Marathon Foundation season opens Saturday morning with the O’Shenanigans 5K and Wee Mile, starting at Kinsmen Brewing Company.

Saturday morning, attend the 51st Annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Arrive early to get a seat along the Capitol Avenue parade route.

Sunday, Irish pride is alive at the New London St. Patrick’s Day Parade with local bands, civic groups and youth ensembles, happening rain or shine.

And Sunday afternoon, head to the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade with tons of floats and a family fun zone. Folks from News 8 will be marching!

If you can’t come out and join us on the parade route, you can watch the festivities live, on News 8 and WTNH.com starting at 2 p.m.