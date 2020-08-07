8 Things To Do This Weekend: Sunflower Festival, virtual golf, and summer scavenger hunts

(WTNH) — It’s been a tough week, so you might be looking for a fun activity this weekend. Here are 8 Things To Do this weekend:

Manage turbulent times by finding a tranquil experience. Check out The Sunflower Festival at The Farm in Woodbury – featuring beautiful blooms.

The Institute for American Indian Studies is back open with a new exhibit called Skug: Snakes in the Eastern Woodlands. Also, explore the grounds in the fresh air.

All three exhibit hangers at The New England Air Museum are open, showcasing over 50 vintage planes. Doors remain open for natural ventilation.

Take this opportunity to check out the Lyman Allyn Art Museum, open for free all summer long. Enjoy the outdoor landscape now lush and green.

The natural history exhibits at the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center are now open to visitors weekends only. Wear a mask while social distancing.

An activity the whole family will enjoy: play virtual golf at 70 world-renowned golf courses at Essex Indoor Gold Center, along with mini-golf and a driving range.

Get old school and head to Roller Magic roller skating rink in Waterbury. They are operating at 25% capacity. Wear a mask and have fun!

Take part in Summer Hunters, a free scavenger hunt in downtown New Haven, hosted by Pine and Iron Axe Throwing. Local businesses are giving away prizes.

Check all links for specific safety protocols!

Have a great weekend.