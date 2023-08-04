Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you!

Enjoy the Sunflower Festival at The Farm by wandering through eighteen varieties of beautiful flowers over four acres. See butterflies and hummingbirds.

The Lyman Orchards Sunflower Maze is open through late August with three hundred and fifty thousand blooming flowers in a design featuring Clifford, the Big Red Dog.

If you love watersports, bring your paddle board, kayak or canoe to the Conquer the Current Regatta on Saturday, organized by the Connecticut River Museum.

Saturday, bring your family and friends to the free Brass City Jazz Fest at Library Park with great music and food trucks, along with arts and crafts vendors.

Saturday afternoon, get your hair done at a Cut-a-Thon benefiting Connecticut Draft Horse rescue a rescue operation based at Autumn Ridge Farm.

All weekend, catch a performance of Anastasia, called “a dazzling show,” presented by the Trumbull Youth Association, a summer experience for area kids.

Hike the peaks, explore the Freedom Trail, see art, hear music during Weekend In Norfolk celebrating the nature and culture of this beautiful area.

Experience the new Atlantic Sturgeon Encounter at The Maritime Aquarium, it’s a touch tank for an up-close look at this fish with ancient roots.

Here’s an extra, you can also check out the Middlesex and New Haven County 4H Fair.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.