8 Things To Do This Weekend: Sunflower Maze, Breakdancing Shakespeare & Children’s Circus

(WTNH)– Looking for weekend fun? We have eight suggestions for you including a sunflower maze, a cool concert and a local food inspired festival.

Check out Passing Through at the Norma Terris Theatre. The new musical tells the true story of a young man’s cross country journey.



Saturday evening, see two musical legends, Bryan Adams and Billy Idol, take the stage together for the first time – at Mohegan Sun Arena.



A fun tradition at Hartford Stage! Enjoy Breakdancing Shakespeare, a modern twist of a Midsummer Night’s Dream performed by talented teens.

Saturday, head to The Institute of American Indian Studies for the Green Corn Festival with music, drumming and kids’ activities.



All weekend, attend the Potato and Corn Festival in North Branford, a three day spectacular featuring a petting zoo and carnival rides.



It’s opening weekend for the beautiful Sunflower Maze at Lyman Orchards. This year it celebrates the 50th anniversary of Sesame Street.

At Oddfellows Playhouse, see an outdoor circus performance put on by 200 kids. It includes stilt walking, juggling and unicycling.



On Sunday, take part in the fifth and final Rallying With Ryan Motorcycle Charity Ride in Brookfield to support childhood cancer patients.



Enjoy the weekend and send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.