(WTNH) – Are you looking for weekend activities? Here are eight ideas for you!

See The Lion and The Mouse at Betsy Paterson Square, the last Summertime Saturday Puppet Show by the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry.

Through July 31st, you can see Pippin by Madison Lyric Stage, taking place under a new big-top tent outside the Deacon John Grave House. It features great music and a story!

Enter a team or just watch the fun at the Dragon Boat Regatta on New Haven Harbor, Saturday afternoon, which is back after a two-year COVID break.

All weekend, scallywags of all ages can catch a ferry ride to Sheffield Island for Pirate Weekend with games, songs, and treasure hunts!

Saturday, see the Antique and Classic Boat Rendezvous – a beautiful array of cruisers, sailboats, and runabouts at Mystic Seaport Museum.

It’s the last weekend to tour the Amistad while it’s docked in New London. Learn about the Amistad Rebellion, as well as how the incredible ship was built.

Head to the Hartford Athletic game on Saturday to see some great soccer and also learn about important health initiatives during Community Health Night.

Be sure to visit Sunflowers for Wishes at Buttonwood Farm. You can get ice cream and see some incredible blooms. Flower sales support the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

You can also attend the Sun Tequila Tasting at Mohegan Sun on Saturday evening.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, Everyone!