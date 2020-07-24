8 Things To Do This Weekend: Sunflowers for Wishes, Berry Picking & Hartford Athletic

Looking for fun weekend activities for the family? Check out 8 Things To Do from News 8!

The outdoor playscape and indoor exhibits are back open at the Children’s Museum of Southeastern Connecticut with times tickets and enhanced sanitation.

Take part in a lovely event, Sunflowers for Wishes, at Buttonwood Farm. Get ice cream and see some incredible blooms. Flower sales support the Make A Wish Foundation.

Pick Your Own season is underway at Bishop’s Orchards. Folks can find blueberries and strawberries as they keep at a safe social distance in the fields.

Rent a kayak or paddleboard for an outing, or even a tour, at Branford River Paddlesports. Enjoy your own space while seeing the sights.

Ride the zip lines at Brownstone Exploration & Discovery Park, operating at 25 percent capacity. Get tickets in advance, find temperature checks on arrival.

Walk a tight rope or navigate swinging blocks at The Adventure Park at Storrs. Traversing the course is an exciting activity in the fresh air.

See beautiful blooms while taking a stroll through the incredible garden at Hollister House in a bucolic setting in the Northwestern part of the state.

Saturday, see Hartford Athletic take-on Philadelphia Union II at Dillon Stadium which is hosting a limited number of fans. You can also watch the game on MyTV 9.

Of course, all destinations have specific safety protocols in place. So, check out all links for more information.

Have a wonderful weekend.





