8 Things To Do This Weekend: Sunflowers For Wishes, Christmas In July & Mystic Boat Parade

Looking for fun weekend activities for the whole family? We have 8 ideas!

Saturday, head to Hilltop Farm in Suffield for the first annual Classic Car & Motorcycle Show. Commemorative dash plaques will be given to the first 200 show cars.

On Saturday, see the Antique & Classic Boat Rendezvous at Mystic Seaport Museum. The vessels will head down the river for a beautiful parade.

Also on Saturday, check out Christmas Eve In July at the North Haven Fairgrounds. Meet more than 30 local craft vendors – even take pics with Santa!

Be sure to visit Sunflowers for Wishes at Buttonwood Farm. Get ice cream and see some incredible blooms. Flower sales support the Make A Wish Foundation.

A unique event! Catch Pilobolus’ second annual roving car safari called Bloom: A Journey. The 75-minute experience at Sunny Meadow Farm in Bridgewater includes six stops in the comfort of your vehicle.

All weekend, get spooky at ParaConn, the state’s first paranormal convention at the Ansonia Armory, featuring sci-fi panels, exhibits, vendors and more.

Madison Lyric Stage is back with a rousing rendition of landmark play The Boys in the Band, running through August 1 at the Deacon John Grave House.

“See the World” with witty singer-song writer Brett Dennen, performing outside under the tent at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday evening.

Here’s an extra! You can also head to the Festival of Kites at Bushnell Park on Saturday afternoon.

Email information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend!