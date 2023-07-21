(WTNH) — Looking for weekend fun? We have eight ideas for you!

Be sure to visit Sunflowers for Wishes at Buttonwood Farm in Griswold. Get ice cream and see some incredible blooms. Flower sales support the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Saturday, visit the Antique and Classic Boat Rendezvous, a beautiful array of cruisers, sailboats and run-abouts at Mystic Seaport Museum.

Both Saturday and Sunday, take a boat out to Sheffield Island for Pirate’s Weekend, always popular with the kids. Think treasure hunts and sea shanties.

All weekend, the Valley Shakespeare Festival is presenting Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest outside at the Quarry Walk in Oxford.

Saturday, register to enjoy the Trumbull Nature and Art Center’s new Science Adventure Trail, a hands-on way for families to learn through experiences.

Saturday, take park in the MOVE 5K and one-mile race with the Urban League of Greater Hartford at Keney Park. There’s also a free kids fun run.

Saturday night, see Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, outside in Constitution Plaza, courtesy of the Hartford Business Improvement District, happening through July.

Through July 30th, see Catch Me If You Can at the Center Stage Theatre. It’s the 40th anniversary of it’s Summer Youth CONNection Program.

Here’s an extra: the Wethersfield Teen Theater’s production of Mama Mia also takes place this weekend.

Send information for future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.