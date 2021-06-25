8 Things To Do This Weekend: Sunset Cruise, Fireworks Display & Dave Chappelle Show

Looking for fun weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you!

On Saturday, head over to the Shoreline Strawberry Social with all-you-can-eat shortcake, live music, a moon bounce and puppet shows.

Indulge in fried dough, fresh-squeezed lemonade, fried Oreos, kettle corn and cotton candy at the North Haven Fair Food Festival all weekend.

A sure sign of summer! Fireworks season is sparkling bright! See a great display during a party at Four Beaches in East Haven on Saturday night.

And, yes, you can also enjoy fireworks – along with music and food on Saturday evening at the Hebron Fairgrounds, courtesy of the Hebron Lions.

Enjoy views of the sunset on the Connecticut River during The Adventure’s first public cruise of the year, Saturday, from Eagle Landing State Park.

Saturday, show pride at Dolls and Guys, a gender-bending Broadway evening at the Music Theatre of Connecticut, including music from Rent and Hairspray.

All weekend, see comedian Dave Chappelle perform at Foxwoods Resort Casino. Every guest is required to take a rapid Covid test before entering the venue.

And on Sunday, a lovely event. Bring a picnic to the Pardee Morris House and participate in a culinary herb workshop with a chef who will demonstrate recipes.

Send ideas for future activities to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend!