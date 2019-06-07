8 Things To Do

8 Things To Do This Weekend: Taste of Mystic, Bird Cruise & International Festival of Arts & Ideas

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 06:57 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 07:28 PM EDT

Looking for weekend fun?  We have eight suggestions for fun destinations - including a food festival, a child's play and a bird cruise!

Sample great food from the area's best restaurants - and hear live music - at Taste of Mystic, all weekend at Olde Mistick Village.

WEB EXTRA: News 8's Meteorologist Joe Furey at the Taste of Mystic 

Also, enjoy tunes at Mystic Seaport Museum's Sea Music Festival with concerts, workshops and hands-on demonstrations.

The kids will love The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley at Playhouse on Park based on the best-selling book series.

See the Connecticut Repertory Theatre's production of fun-filled classic Mamma Mia at the Jorgensen Center.  Be prepared for great music!'

Sunday, grab binoculars for a bird cruise to Sheffield Island off the Norwalk coast - home to a historic lighthouse, often surrounded by herons and egrets.

On Saturday, check out the Steel & Wheels Car Show at the Danbury Railway Museum.  Admission includes a train ride.

Fifteen days of concerts and live performances kick-off this weekend at the annual International Festival of Arts & Ideas in New Haven.

And, strut your stuff, Saturday afternoon, at New Haven's Top Model Search and Fashion Show, outside the Shops at Yale.

Sarah Cody will be emceeing the model search!  Come out and say 'hello' from 1pm to 5pm on Broadway Island outside the Apple store!

Have a great weekend and don't forget to send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…

We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…

Read More »
Win a Family Prize Pack
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Win a Family Prize Pack

Disaster Relief after storms&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Disaster Relief after storms…

The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center