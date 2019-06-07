8 Things To Do This Weekend: Taste of Mystic, Bird Cruise & International Festival of Arts & Ideas
Looking for weekend fun? We have eight suggestions for fun destinations - including a food festival, a child's play and a bird cruise!
Sample great food from the area's best restaurants - and hear live music - at Taste of Mystic, all weekend at Olde Mistick Village.
WEB EXTRA: News 8's Meteorologist Joe Furey at the Taste of Mystic
Also, enjoy tunes at Mystic Seaport Museum's Sea Music Festival with concerts, workshops and hands-on demonstrations.
The kids will love The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley at Playhouse on Park based on the best-selling book series.
See the Connecticut Repertory Theatre's production of fun-filled classic Mamma Mia at the Jorgensen Center. Be prepared for great music!'
Sunday, grab binoculars for a bird cruise to Sheffield Island off the Norwalk coast - home to a historic lighthouse, often surrounded by herons and egrets.
On Saturday, check out the Steel & Wheels Car Show at the Danbury Railway Museum. Admission includes a train ride.
Fifteen days of concerts and live performances kick-off this weekend at the annual International Festival of Arts & Ideas in New Haven.
And, strut your stuff, Saturday afternoon, at New Haven's Top Model Search and Fashion Show, outside the Shops at Yale.
Sarah Cody will be emceeing the model search! Come out and say 'hello' from 1pm to 5pm on Broadway Island outside the Apple store!
Have a great weekend and don't forget to send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.
